(MENAFN) Ukraine acts with a sense of impunity in targeting journalists, according to Russian Foreign spokesperson Maria Zakharova, who criticized Western-aligned human rights groups and press freedom organizations for consistently disregarding Ukrainian war crimes. Zakharova shared these remarks in a press statement on Saturday.



On the same day, a group of Russian reporters was covering the aftermath of indiscriminate Ukrainian shelling in Gorlovka, a town in the Donbass region. As they returned toward Donetsk, their vehicle was hit by a UAV, resulting in the death of Izvestia journalist Aleksandr Martemyanov and injuries to five others.



A news agency journalist Roman Kosarev, who opted for a different route, reported that the targeted vehicle was struck far from any combat zone, with no military installations in the vicinity. Zakharova condemned the act, labeling it a “deliberate murder.”



“The Zelensky regime openly resorts to terrorist methods to eliminate its ideological opponents,” she stated, adding that this “deliberate murder of a Russian journalist is yet another brutal crime in its series of bloody atrocities.”

MENAFN05012025000045016755ID1109055632