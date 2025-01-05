Kiev claims immunity in targeting journalists
(MENAFN) Ukraine acts with a sense of impunity in targeting journalists, according to Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, who criticized Western-aligned human rights groups and press freedom organizations for consistently disregarding Ukrainian war crimes. Zakharova shared these remarks in a press statement on Saturday.
On the same day, a group of Russian reporters was covering the aftermath of indiscriminate Ukrainian shelling in Gorlovka, a town in the Donbass region. As they returned toward Donetsk, their vehicle was hit by a UAV, resulting in the death of Izvestia journalist Aleksandr Martemyanov and injuries to five others.
A news agency journalist Roman Kosarev, who opted for a different route, reported that the targeted vehicle was struck far from any combat zone, with no military installations in the vicinity. Zakharova condemned the act, labeling it a “deliberate murder.”
“The Zelensky regime openly resorts to terrorist methods to eliminate its ideological opponents,” she stated, adding that this “deliberate murder of a Russian journalist is yet another brutal crime in its series of bloody atrocities.”
MENAFN05012025000045016755ID1109055632
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.