(MENAFN) Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon has forecasted that Russia and Ukraine could finalize a peace agreement by spring 2025. Speaking in an interview on his YouTube channel last week, Gordon suggested that the “hot phase” of the conflict came to an end in 2024.



“The peace treaty will be signed somewhere around spring 2025, followed immediately by [in Ukraine],” Gordon stated, basing his prediction on intuition and insights from sources close to the Kiev government.



He also emphasized his belief that the active phase of the conflict concluded in 2024, aligning with remarks made by Keith Kellogg, US President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for special envoy for Ukraine and Russia. Kellogg had predicted last month that the conflict would be “resolved in the next few months” under Trump’s leadership.



“Keith Kellogg is a very serious person. If such a person says that the war will end before the end of the year... people say such things when they have 100 percent verified information,” Gordon argued.



Throughout his campaign, Trump has consistently promised to end the conflict within 24 hours of taking office. While specific details remain scarce, reported plans include freezing the conflict, postponing Ukraine’s NATO membership by two decades, and establishing a demilitarized zone under European peacekeepers' supervision.

