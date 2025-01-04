Correctional Centres Implement Major Reforms In Health, Education, Rehabilitation Services

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - In 2024, Jordan's correctional and rehabilitation centres marked a significant year, achieving key milestones that reflect their dedication to humane and reformative practices.

Operating under a framework that prioritises human rights, these centres have transitioned from a focus on punishment to a more holistic approach to rehabilitation, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Majali highlighted the department's achievements in 2024, noting the opening of a fully licensed vocational training centre at the Swaqa Correctional and Rehabilitation Centre.

Accredited by the Vocational and Technical Skills Development Commission, the centre offers training in various fields including carpentry, interior design, metalwork, vehicle maintenance, agriculture, food processing, handicrafts, and hairdressing, he added.

"These initiatives equip inmates with valuable vocational skills and certifications, improving their employability and enabling them to better support their families upon release."

Majali also stressed that all inmates are covered by health insurance and receive medical care in partnership with the Ministry of Health. The introduction of the "Hakim" electronic medical system at selected centres has significantly enhanced the quality of health services, he said.

The centres also offer formal education through four accredited schools under the Ministry of Education, as well as cultural and recreational activities, he noted.

"Programmes include Quran memorisation, sports competitions, library access, theatre performances, and educational film screenings."

Majali also said that the Addiction Treatment Centre expanded its capacity to accommodate 60 inmates in 2024, specifically focusing on individuals serving sentences for drug-related offences.

"More than 60,000 in-person visits and over two million phone calls between inmates and their families were facilitated during the year, with inmates allowed to receive visitors three times a week."

Majali also highlighted that "stringent" measures ensure no individual is admitted without a judicial warrant, adding that surveillance systems, on-site prosecutors, and transparency offices are in place to prevent violations and ensure inmates can voice concerns.

The department hosted nearly 600 visits from civil society organisations and international bodies in 2024, strengthening transparency and ensuring compliance with international standards. Majali also underscored the department's commitment to staff training, emphasising the importance of treating inmates with dignity and respect.