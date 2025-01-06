(MENAFN- Robotics & News) SwitchBot releases 'multitasking' household robot at CES

January 6, 2025 by Mark Allinson

SwitchBot has revealed the SwitchBot Multitasking Household Robot K20+ Pro, which it describes as“the world's first multitasking household robot”, at CES.

Combining all-around vacuuming, home security, air purification, and smart delivery in one innovative platform, while offering even further possibilities for DIY, the K20+ Pro sets a new standard for household robotics and also boasts a great examination into the future of robotics application in everyday homes.

At the core of the K20+ Pro is SwitchBot's groundbreaking FusionPlatform, a mobile platform equipped with ClawLock to physically connect with the mini robot vacuum.

This allows for different smart devices to integrate into the K20+ Pro, enabling K20+ Pro to seamlessly adapt to a wide variety of household tasks.

Whether it's delivering objects, vacuuming, monitoring pets, purifying the air, providing home security, or even mobilizing smart tablets, the K20+ Pro juggles household management“with ease”, according to the company.

SwitchBot adds that, with its unique ability to perform multiple tasks autonomously, this robot will redefine how we approach smart living, offering families an unparalleled blend of convenience, functionality, and adaptability.