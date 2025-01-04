Yellow, Orange Warnings Issued For Kashmir

Under the influence of the WD, a moderate to heavy snowfall is expected for the next 36 hours over most parts of Jammu and Kashmir while moderate rainfall is expected over plains of Jammu during the same period.

“Heavy to very heavy snowfall is also possible over higher reaches of Kashmir. Good snowfall is expected over plains of Kashmir including Srinagar City during the next 36 hours,” an Independent Weather Forecaster, Faizan Arif Keng, said.

Meanwhile, the local Meteorological department (MeT) has stated that there is a possibility of heavy snow over middle and higher reaches of Kashmir & Chenab valley during tonight to January 5th late night or 6th morning.

Director MeT, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said that the weather could remain generally cloudy while there is a possibility of light to moderate rain in plains of Jammu and snow at most places of J&K with peak activity during tonight to 5th late night or January 6th morning.

He added that the weather conditions would improve from January 6th afternoon.

According to him, the weather would remain generally cloudy with possibility of dry weather from January 7 to 10 while from January 11 & 12, there is a possibility of light snow at isolated to scattered places.

Ahmad said the weather would remain generally dry from January 13-15.

According to the details shared by MeT, the yellow and orange warnings have been issued for tomorrow (January 05). The orange warning has been issued for the areas including Bandipora, Kupwara, Ganderbal, Shopian, Kulgam and Ramban while the yellow alert has been issued Baramulla, Kishtwar and Doda.

For January 6, the MeT has issued yellow warning for Anantnag, Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Kulgam and Shopian.

As per the details, the yellow warning signals to be aware while the orange warning signals to be prepared and updated.

There could be temporary disruption of surface and air transportation, particularly on Sunday, it warned.

In wake of the Met forecast of moderate to heavy snowfall, the authorities asked people to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel during adverse weather conditions to ensure safety and minimise disruptions.

District administrations have set up control rooms to assist the public, the officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had on Friday said the government was ready to deal with the snowfall.

“We will deal with it. We are prepared, we have had several meetings and we also have experience after the last snowfall. If there were any lacunae last time, we will correct that this time,” he had told reporters. (inputs from KNO)

Dense Fog Engulfs Valley

A thick layer of fog engulfed parts of Kashmir on Saturday as the valley braces for widespread snowfall, with the possibility of heavy snow over the middle and the higher reaches, officials said.

Dense fog engulfed several parts of Kashmir, including Srinagar, in the morning, they said.

The fog affected air traffic to and from the valley as poor visibility hit flight operations at the Srinagar airport.

Several flights were delayed but operations resumed with the visibility improving and the first flight landed at 11:13 am, the officials said.

The Met office said a moderate to strong western disturbance was likely to affect Jammu and Kashmir and light to moderate snow at most places was possible, with the peak activity from Saturday night to Monday morning.

There is a possibility of heavy snow over the middle and the higher reaches of Kashmir and the Chenab valley from Saturday night to Sunday late night or Monday morning.

The Met has issued a 'yellow' alert for Saturday. An 'orange' warning has been issued for Sunday when there is a possibility of widespread snowfall with heavy snow at isolated places.

Meanwhile, the night temperature rose at most places in Kashmir.

In Srinagar, the mercury settled at a low of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, slightly up from the previous night's minus 2.2 degrees, the Met said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 2.2 degrees Celsius, up from the previous night's minus 4.5 degrees.

Pahalgam registered a minimum of minus 2.6 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund logged a minimum temperature of minus 6.6 degrees Celsius and was the coldest place in the valley, while Konibal in Pampore town recorded a low of minus 2.6 degrees.

Kupwara in north Kashmir registered minus 2.2 degrees Celsius while Kokernag in south Kashmir recorded minus 5.8 degrees.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' - the harshest period of winter - that began on December 21. During the 40 days of 'Chillai-Kalan', the chances of snowfall are the highest and the temperature drops considerably.

'Chillai-Kalan' ends on January 30. It is followed by a 20-day 'Chillai-Khurd (small cold)' and a 10-day 'Chillai-Bachha (baby cold)'.

