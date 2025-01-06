Canada Will Help Panama With Potato Shortage. Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Just Resigned.

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

Heavy rains

Heavy rains from October to December 2024 affected local Panama potato production.



disruption

A vegetable shortage at the Merca Panamá has led to shortages of essential foods like potatoes and lettuce.



approval

The of Agricultural Development (MIDA) approved the import of four containers of potatoes from Canada to address the shortage.

Canadian Prime Minister Announces Resignation

Justin Trudeau, the Canadian prime minister, has announced to the news media at a conference that he intends to resign. He has faced growing pressure from inside his governing Liberal Party after a surge in support for the opposition Conservatives in the polls.

Trudeau Reveals 'One Regret'

Taking questions from the media, Justin Trudeau is asked what regrets he has from his time in office.

“If I have one regret... I do wish that we'd been able to change the way we elect our governments in this country,” he says, before adding that he will reflect and likely find many more things he wished he had handled differently.

The outgoing prime minister suggests he wanted voters to be able to pick their second or third choices on ballots, with the current system, in his view, being set up to play to the advantage of those who want to“polarize” and play Canadians against each other.

“I could not change the system unilaterally without the support of the other parties... that wouldn't have been responsible.”

