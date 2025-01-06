Nayara Energy To Add 400 Fuel Stations In 2025

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 6 (KNN) Nayara Energy, India's largest private retailer, announced plans to add 400 pumps in 2025 as part of its ambitious expansion strategy.

With over 6,500 retail outlets already operational across India, Nayara is reinforcing its presence in key states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan.

In a statement released Sunday, Nayara Energy declared it is "well on track to add 400 retail outlets this year," underscoring its commitment to growth in India's energy sector.

The company also revamped its dealer programme to attract new partners and encourage local entrepreneurship. Aspiring entrepreneurs are invited to apply for dealerships to establish new petrol pumps nationwide.

Operating a 20-million-tonne-per-year refinery in Vadinar, Gujarat, Nayara Energy has solidified its position as a leading player in India's energy landscape.

The company recently diversified into the petrochemicals sector with the launch of a 4,50,000-tonne-per-year polypropylene plant, further bolstering its portfolio.

Commenting on the expansion, Alessandro des Dorides, CEO of Nayara Energy, stated:“As new-age India prospers, bolstering our fuel retail network in upcoming towns is integral to the growth of this thriving economy.

Our redesigned dealer programme not only creates avenues for entrepreneurship but also facilitates mobility and connectivity in underserved markets.”

Nayara's fuel stations, strategically located along National Highways and in urban clusters, offer high-quality fuels, lubricants, and convenience services tailored to meet diverse customer needs.

Leveraging technology, the company is enhancing customer engagement with chatbots and artificial intelligence tools, promoting transparency in loyalty programmes.

The expansion aligns with Nayara Energy's vision of supporting India's growth story.“Every new fuel station is a step towards nation-building, enabling mobility and connectivity,” the company emphasised.

Positioned as a trusted energy partner, Nayara Energy continues to innovate with customer-centric initiatives, ensuring reliability, quality, and a delightful experience at its outlets.

With its aggressive expansion and focus on fostering entrepreneurship, Nayara Energy is poised to shape the future of India's energy retail landscape.

(KNN Bureau)