Generative AI Healthcare Start-Up Consint.AI Raises Rs 5 Crore

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 6 (KNN) Consint, a healthcare start-up specialising in Generative AI-driven insurance fraud and risk management, has secured Rs 5 crore in seed funding.

The round was led by Equanimity Ventures and Seafund, with the capital earmarked for expanding sales operations and advancing their AI Platform's Generative AI Feature Suite.

Founded in 2020 by Ashish Chaturvedi and later joined by co-founder Swadeep Singh, Consint has developed two key platforms including Risk for optimising insurance transactions and fraud mitigation, and CIPHR for enhancing critical patient management and streamlining claims generation.

The company has demonstrated significant market traction, securing contracts worth over Rs 10 crore in the past two quarters, including multiple multi-year agreements with prominent insurance providers and hospital systems.

Manoj Agarwal, Managing Partner, Seafund, emphasised their investment strategy focusing on emerging technologies like GenAI, deep tech, and IoT.

He highlighted Consint's potential in addressing the multi-billion-dollar challenge of healthcare insurance claims processing and fraud detection.

The company has expanded its operations across India, the Middle East, and Africa in the past year.

Their recently launched CIPHR platform, built on custom Generative AI models, aims to revolutionise care personalisation in critical patient management, particularly targeting emerging health markets and the U.S. Accountable Care Organisation sector.

Ashish Chaturvedi, Founder and CEO, Consint, stated that the funding will accelerate their mission to transform healthcare through AI-powered solutions.

The company is focusing on the USD 600 billion healthcare transaction market and projects a 4x year-over-year business growth, with plans to expand their Risk product across private and public insurance markets in the APAC and MEA regions.

The investment will support team expansion, infrastructure upgrades, and research and development efforts as Consint works to strengthen its position in the health tech solutions market.

The company also plans to establish a stronger presence in the U.S. market by developing its CIPHR Provider Platform to meet the specific needs of healthcare providers and Accountable Care Organisations.

(KNN Bureau)