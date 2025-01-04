Georgia Deports 25 Foreign Citizens Over Protest Involvement In Tbilisi
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Migration Department of Georgia has expelled 25 foreign
citizens for participating in protests against government policies
in Tbilisi during November-December 2024, according to the Ministry
of Internal Affairs, Azernews reports.
As reported by Interfax, the Ministry stated that the
deportation process included both voluntary departures and forced
expulsions.
In a broader context, the Ministry disclosed that a total of 430
foreign citizens were deported from Georgia in 2024.
