New Migration Law Risks Deepening Russia's Labor Crisis

Akbar Novruz
Starting March 5, a new law in Russia will grant Police expanded
powers to monitor and control foreign nationals slated for
deportation. These measures, aimed at tightening state control over
migrants, have sparked debates on their potential consequences for
both Russia and its labor market.
Under the law, police will have unrestricted access to the
residences of deportable foreigners and can demand sensitive
information from state bodies, foreign authorities, and private
entities. This includes access to commercial, banking, and
tax-related secrets. Moreover, law enforcement will monitor these
individuals using technical surveillance tools, such as mobile
devices, geolocation data, and payment systems, extending scrutiny
even to those who assist migrants in staying in Russia.
Economist Eldaniz Amirov, speaking to Azernews ,
argued that these measures could hurt Russia more than the migrants
themselves.
“First of all, because Russia already has serious demographic
problems. The decline and aging of the population have become
inevitable. The new rules will further exacerbate these problems by
reducing the flow of migrants,” he said.
Amirov also highlighted the potential impact on Russia's
economy, emphasizing that key industries depend heavily on migrant
labor.
“On the other hand, there is a serious shortage of labor in
Russia. This decision will create an even more difficult situation
in construction, agriculture, services, and industry. Because the
shortage of labor in these sectors will increase. This can even
slow down the overall pace of economic growth.”
Additionally, he warned of unintended consequences, such as a
rise in illegal activities and tax evasion, which could negatively
affect the state budget.
“Since illegal activity has become a necessity, unofficial
activity will increase, which will increase tax evasion and have a
negative impact on the state budget. True, although this is not a
large number, it will create a fertile environment for the
flourishing of the black market system, which no state likes,”
Amirov noted.
He further pointed out the geopolitical ramifications, stating,
“Strict rules against migrants will further damage Russia's image.
It will also have a negative impact on cooperation with migrant
countries, especially with the countries of Central Asia, which are
the main sources of migrants.”
Amirov suggested that instead of tightening migrant regulations,
Russia could have pursued policies fostering integration to address
its demographic challenges, labor shortages, and international
relations.
“Russia could have improved its demographic indicators, labor
shortages, transparency, relations with migrant countries, and
ultimately its political image by creating mechanisms that
facilitate their economic integration. But it did the opposite,” he
concluded.
As the March 5 implementation date approaches, questions linger
over whether these stricter measures will achieve their intended
goals or deepen existing challenges in Russia's economy and
society.
