(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) brings Samsung Vision AI to its widest lineup yet - including Neo QLED, OLED, QLED, and The Frame - with intelligent, adaptive screens that go beyond the conventional TV watching experience.

Expanded Samsung Art Store and The Frame lineup, including the new The Frame Pro, Neo QLED and QLED, to bring premium art experiences to more homes.

New display technologies and strategic partnerships highlight Samsung's vision for a smarter, more connected future.

Gulf customers who register their interest in the latest Samsung TVs will receive a complimentary Yango Play subscription as well as an e-gift card when they pre-order a new TV.

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – Jan, 2025 – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today unveiled Samsung Vision AI at the CES 2025 First Look event, delivering personal AI-powered screens to enrich your everyday life. Samsung also unveiled the latest flagship Neo QLED 8K QN990F and exciting updates to its Lifestyle TVs and future display technologies, reflecting Samsung's vision to transform screens into adaptive, intelligent companions to simplify and enrich everyday living.

“Samsung sees TVs not as one-directional devices for passive consumption but as interactive, intelligent partners that adapt to your needs,” said SW Yong, President, and Head of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.“With Samsung Vision AI, we're reimagining what screens can do, connecting entertainment, personalization, and lifestyle solutions into one seamless experience to simplify your life.”

Samsung Vision AI: Smarter, Adaptive Screens for Seamless Living:

Samsung Vision AI represents the next step in Samsung's journey to deliver intelligent, intuitive, and seamless screen experiences. With the ability to make your Samsung TV aware of its surroundings, adaptive to user preferences, and autonomous in delivering intuitive features, Samsung Vision AI transforms screens into smart companions that enhance entertainment, simplify interactions, and seamlessly integrate into connected lifestyles.



Click to Search offers instant information about what's on screen - whether identifying an actor or exploring displayed content - all without disrupting the viewing experience.

Live Translate, powered by on-device AI translation model, eliminates language barriers with real-time subtitle translations, allowing viewers to enjoy global content seamlessly. Generative Wallpaper transforms screens into dynamic, personalized art canvases, allowing users to make images that perfectly match their taste or occasion.

At the core of Samsung Vision AI are its personalized features, which redefine how users interact with their screens.



Home Insights provide real-time updates about your household environment, including safety alerts and daily updates, ensuring peace of mind whether users are home or away from home. Pet and Family Care keeps a watchful eye on loved ones, detecting unusual behavior in both pets and family members. It enhances comfort by automatically adjusting room settings, like dimming the lights when a child falls asleep, while providing real-time updates and recorded events through TVs.

Beyond personalization, Samsung Vision AI positions screens as central hubs for smarter living through integration with the SmartThings ecosystem:

Samsung Vision AI also delivers exceptional advancements in picture and sound quality, making every on-screen moment captivating. On-device AI picture and sound technologies analyze content and environmental factors in real time, dynamically adjusting visuals and audio for an optimized experience.

Building on its history of recognition for innovation, Samsung's latest Vision AI features, such as Click to Search and Live Translate, along with cutting-edge products like the AI companion Ballie and the Smart Monitor M9 featuring Copilot, have earned the prestigious 2025 CES Innovation Award.

Driving Innovation Through Open Partnerships in AI:

Samsung Vision AI also offers limitless potential by collaborating with various AI partners such as Microsoft, paving the way for even more intelligent and personalized experiences and AI screen ecosystem expansion.

In collaboration with Microsoft, Samsung announced the new Smart TVs and Smart Monitors featuring Microsoft Copilot. This partnership will enable users to explore a wide range of Copilot services, including personalized content recommendations.

Samsung also plans to work closely with leading AI partners such as Google and others to expand what Vision AI can do.

With Samsung Vision AI, Samsung is redefining what screens can do – delivering personalized, intelligent experiences that adapt to users' needs, simplify their routines and enhance their daily lives.

The Era of AI Screens: Samsung Brings Samsung Vision AI to Its Widest Lineup Yet

Samsung is ushering in a new era of AI-driven screen technology, with Samsung Vision AI features now integrated across its most comprehensive lineup ever - including Neo QLED, OLED, and QLED, and The Frame models. This expansion underscores Samsung's commitment to bringing intelligent, adaptive screens to more users, redefining what's possible in home entertainment and smart living.



8K AI Upscaling Pro: Elevates lower-resolution content up to stunning 8K quality, ensuring incredible detail and clarity in every frame.

Auto HDR Remastering Pro: Analyzes content frame by frame, applying scene-adaptive color expansion for lifelike visuals and vibrant colors, even in dark scenes.

Adaptive Sound Pro: Uses AI to separate and optimize sound components like speech, music, and sound effects, delivering clear, balanced audio.

Color Booster Pro: Enriches color expression with AI-driven scene analysis and enhanced image processing for each frame. AI Mode: Adaptively optimizes picture and sound leveraging AI-based content recognition and TV area analysis for an optimal viewing experience in any setting.

At the forefront of this innovation is the Neo QLED 8K QN990F, Samsung's most advanced TV to date, designed to deliver unparalleled performance, sleek design, and smarter, AI-driven experiences. Powered by the latest NQ8 AI Gen3 Processor, the TV leverages a suite of on-device AI features to enhance picture quality, sound clarity, and overall viewing experience:

Encased in an ultra-slim, minimalist design, the QN990F is a premium home entertainment device that combines cutting-edge technology with elegant aesthetics. With its advanced features and refined design, it elevates both the performance and style of any living space, offering a truly sophisticated entertainment experience.

A New Vision of Art: Expanding the Samsung Art Store and Introducing The Frame Pro

Samsung is continuing its commitment to blending art and technology with the expansion of Samsung Art Store and the launch of The Frame Pro, a new addition to the iconic Frame lineup. Together, these innovations reinforce Samsung's mission to make art more accessible, personal, and seamlessly integrated into daily life.

Samsung Art Store now features over 3,000 curated works from prestigious global partners, including MoMA and the estates of Magritte and Basquiat. For 2025, this expanded collection is available not only on The Frame and MICRO LED series but also on Neo QLED and QLED models, giving users more ways than ever to transform their screens into personalized art galleries. This marks another milestone in Samsung's commitment to enriching homes with dynamic art experiences.

Complementing The Frame, Samsung unveiled The Frame Pro, the latest model of the lineup, which enhances the art and entertainment experience with advanced Neo QLED picture quality - delivering brighter colors, sharper contrasts and improved local dimming for deeper blacks. Powered by the NQ4 Gen3 AI Processor, The Frame Pro offers unparalleled picture quality for both artwork and video content. It also comes with the innovative Wireless One Connect, allowing for more flexible installations that blend in seamlessly with their environment.

Further strengthening its connection to the art world, Samsung has partnered with Art Basel, making The Frame the official art display of the globally celebrated event.

“As our mission is to power the world of art, having Samsung as our official global display partner is helping us break down physical and digital barriers, allowing more people to experience art in innovative and meaningful ways,” said Hayley Romer, Chief Growth Officer at Art Basel.“Through The Frame and the Samsung Art Store, art lovers can bring world-class works into their homes, transforming how they engage with and appreciate art.”

Shaping the Future of Display Technology:

As Samsung continues to lead the way in reimagining the role of screens, its advancements deliver more than just technology - they create meaningful, personalized experiences that elevate everyday life.

At First Look 2025, Samsung unveiled The Premiere 5, the industry's first interactive triple-laser ultra-short-throw (UST) projector. Designed to redefine home entertainment, The Premiere 5 introduces an interactive touch feature, allowing users to engage directly with the screen. This innovation seamlessly combines high-quality projection with versatile functionality, featuring Samsung LightWARP technology to project images onto everyday objects for creative and immersive experiences.

Samsung also showcased its commitment to shaping the future of display technology with the MICRO LED Beauty Mirror. This innovative mirror display combines advanced reflectance and transmittance capabilities with personalized beauty insights, demonstrating how cutting-edge technology can enhance daily routines. By analyzing individual skin types, the mirror provides tailored product recommendations to make self-care more intuitive and effective, leveraging innovative beauty solutions developed by Amorepacific, Korea's leading cosmetics company.

Pre-registration:

Customers in the Gulf region who register their interest in the latest Samsung TVs will receive a complimentary Yango Play subscription of up to 6-months*, as well as an e-gift card with a value of up to AED 500 when they pre-order a new TV.