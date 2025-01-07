(MENAFN- Sherpa Communications) Pearson Releases Global English Proficiency Report 2024: Essential Insights for Business Leaders and Talent Decision Makers

Dubai UAE, January 7, 2025 – Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world’s lifelong company, proudly announces the release of the Pearson Global English Proficiency Report 2024. This comprehensive report provides invaluable insights into global English proficiency levels and spotlights regional trends in the Middle East, India, the Philippines, Japan, Egypt, Colombia, and Europe. It is an essential resource for business leaders and talent decision-makers looking to leverage English proficiency in hiring and learning and development (L&D) strategies.

As the global business landscape becomes increasingly interconnected, English proficiency remains a critical skill for workforce competitiveness. The Pearson Global English Proficiency Report 2024 aggregates and analyzes data from approximately 750,000 out of the millions of English language tests conducted worldwide, offering a detailed snapshot of current skill levels and emerging trends.

Key Findings and Insights:

● Global Trends: Despite a fivefold increase in English tests taken since 2020, overall proficiency scores have remained stable, indicating a broadening pool of talent with essential English skills. Additionally:

o English Writing Proficiency: Average written English scores have reached a record high, likely due to the increase in written online communication and the dominance of English on the internet.

o L&D Prioritization: Organizations are increasingly prioritizing English in L&D programs, particularly in regions like Asia Pacific and China, and the Middle East and Central Asia, to future-proof their workforce.

o Industry Variations: Proficiency levels vary significantly by industry, with the Communications industry showing the highest speaking scores but the lowest writing scores, while sectors like Telecoms, Technology, and Finance exhibit high proficiency in both speaking and writing.

● Regional Spotlights: The report highlights significant trends and proficiency levels in six key markets:

● Middle East: English language testing is often used to place employees in language training programs and is increasingly used in the hiring process. Employees are prioritizing English writing skills.

● India: Strong English skills are driving growth in the IT and BPO sectors, with a focus on voice-based testing.

● Philippines: The IT-BPM sector continues to thrive, with high English proficiency levels essential for customer service and healthcare roles.

● Japan: Employers are increasingly prioritizing English-speaking skills to compete in the global market.

● Egypt: Emerging as a BPO hub, Egypt shows high proficiency levels, supported by government incentives and a strong educational foundation.

● Colombia: Forward-thinking businesses are moving towards detailed, role-specific English assessments to enhance hiring and upskilling.

● Europe: Industries such as Transport and Logistics are increasingly relying on English skills, with proficiency levels rising across the region.

Giovanni Giovannelli, President of Pearson’s English Language Learning division, commented: “In today’s global economy, English proficiency is not just a skill but a strategic asset. The Pearson Global English Proficiency Report 2024 provides business leaders with the data-driven insights they need to make informed decisions about hiring and developing their workforce. By integrating these insights into their talent strategies, organizations can enhance their competitive edge and drive growth.”

Benefits for Business Leaders and Talent decision-makers:

● Informed Hiring Decisions: Use detailed proficiency data to set clear language requirements for roles and benchmark candidates accurately.

● Enhanced L&D Strategies: Identify language skills gaps and tailor training programs to improve employee performance and satisfaction.

● Global Competitiveness: Leverage English proficiency to unlock new markets and build a workforce prepared for international challenges.

The Pearson Global English Proficiency Report 2024 is now available to download here.







