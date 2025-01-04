Civilian Was Hit By Russian Drone In Antonivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the suburb of Kherson, the village of Antonivka, a 45-year-old man was hit by a Russian drone, who became the sixth victim of such a strike as of January 4.

This was reported in Telegram by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

“In Antonivka, the sixth person was as a result of the explosive drop from a drone. At about 16:00, the Russian military attacked a 45-year-old man from a UAV. He suffered mine-blast and open craniocerebral injuries,” the statement said.

It is noted that the victim is currently in hospital, doctors assess his condition as serious.

As reported, five people were injured in drone attacks in Antonivka on January 4.