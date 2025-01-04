Gulf Cup Final Match First Half Ends In 1-0 In Favor Of Oman

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 4 (KUNA) -- Oman's Abdulrahman Al-Moshaifari helped his team take the lead when he scored in the 17th minute against Bahrain in the first half of the Arabian Gulf Cup final on Saturday held at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium. Bahraini players tried in vain in this half to improve the result in favor of them. (end) hm

