Civilian Injured As Russian Drones Continue Manhunt In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) About 9:30 on Saturday, Januaty 4, a Russian drone released an explosive payload on a 65-year-old civilian man in the suburbs of Kherson.

The man suffered moderate injuries, says the chief of the municipal military administration, Roman Mrochko , Ukrinform saw.

“Another in Antonivka sought medical attention. A 65-year-old man suffered a mine-explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to both legs as a result of an enemy drone attack at 9:30,” Mrochko wrote.

