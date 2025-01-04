Civilian Injured As Russian Drones Continue Manhunt In Kherson Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) About 9:30 on Saturday, Januaty 4, a Russian drone released an explosive payload on a 65-year-old civilian man in the suburbs of Kherson.
The man suffered moderate injuries, says the chief of the municipal military administration, Roman Mrochko , Ukrinform saw.
“Another injured in Antonivka sought medical attention. A 65-year-old man suffered a mine-explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to both legs as a result of an enemy drone attack at 9:30,” Mrochko wrote.
