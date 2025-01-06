Kuwait Crown Prince Extends Condolence Over Death Of Saudi Prince Waleed Bin Talal's Mother

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 6 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad on Monday sent a cable of condolences to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz over the passing of Saudi Prince Waleed bin Talal's mother, praying to Allah the Almighty to forgive her and get her into Paradise. (pickup previous) mt

