Come Out Of Comfort Zone: Amid Hunger Strike, Kishor Calls On Netas To Lead BPSC Aspirants' Protest

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor, currently on a hunger strike in support of 70th Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) preliminary examination aspirants protesting against alleged irregularities in the conduct of the exams, has issued a sharp critique of leaders and challenged them to step out of their comfort zones and lead the movement on the ground.

Addressing the during his hunger strike, Kishor remarked,“All these leaders, whether it is Tejashwi Yadav, Rahul Gandhi, or others, who claim to speak for students and want to be their voice, should come here, join the protest, and lead from the front. We are ready to follow them. We have no problem stepping back, but someone needs to step forward. Rahul Gandhi should come here and lead this movement."

"But he is currently on vacation for New Year's celebrations. He'll have to cut short his holiday and come. When was the last time he visited Bihar? Probably during elections to ask for votes. When will he come next? During the next elections to ask for votes again. If you don't show up in Bihar, how will you lead?” he added.

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi's absence, Kishor sarcastically added,“Should the students here send him an invitation to Vietnam? This movement won't succeed with just a post."

"If Tejashwi Yadav wants to lead, he must step out of his bungalow and stand with us. We are ready to follow him too. But leadership requires stepping out. We are right here, standing before you, risking our lives for this cause," he said.

Kishor highlighted the sacrifices of those protesting in harsh winter conditions, saying,“We have left behind our homes, families, food, and comfort to sit under the open sky in this cold. Why? For the students of Bihar. It's sad that some people fail to understand the urgency of this issue. They dismiss youth movements as insignificant.”

He criticised the police crackdown on protesters, stating,“In this biting cold, Bihar's students were doused with cold water and beaten with batons. The police chased down boys and girls mercilessly. Meanwhile, over 50 lakh people in Bihar are struggling on roads, in factories, and in fields just to make ends meet. If we want to change this system, someone must rise above personal comfort, whether it's the cold or the heat. That's why we're here.”

Kishor concluded with a call to action, emphasising the need for immediate leadership:“This fight is not just for today but for the future of Bihar's youth. The young must rise and take charge. We are ready to support anyone who steps up.”

Kishor has been on a hunger strike at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

His protest is aimed at demanding the cancellation of the 70th Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) preliminary examination following allegations of irregularities and a paper leak.