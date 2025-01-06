Baba Siddique Murder Case: Police File 4590 Page Chargesheet, Say Anmol Bishnoi 'Ordered Hit To Strike Fear'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Mumbai filed a 4590 page chargesheet in connection with the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique on Monday. The lengthy missive has named 26 people arrested over the past few months as the accused. Three others - Zeeshan Akhtar, Shubham Lonkar and Anmol Bishnoi - were identified as wanted suspects in the matter.

As per the charge sheet, Bishnoi had hatched a conspiracy to kill the politician in a bid to 'instil fear and dominance over the crime syndicate'. Reports citing the chargesheet also noted his closeness to Salman Khan and revenge for the of Anuj Thapan as other reasons for the crime. The Mumbai Police took statements from more than 200 witnesses while forming the chargesheet.

Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was shot dead on October 12 outside his son Siddique's office in the Bandra area of Mumbai. The police have so far arrested 26 people in connection with the matter - including the alleged main shooter Shivkumar Gautam. The stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act has also been invoked against accused arrested as they remain in judicial custody.



