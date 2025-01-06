Stomach Flu In Children: PHCC Expert Shares Tips For Prevention During Winter

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Winters result in a spike in gastroenteritis cases among children of all ages with the common and contagious disorder affecting their digestive system. Primary Care Corporation (PHCC) expert discusses the causes of this illness during winter, its symptoms, prevention methods, and available options.

Dr Manal Nasr, Family Physician at Al-Waab Health Center under PHCC explains that gastroenteritis is an infection of the digestive system that results in vomiting, diarrhea, or both. The cause may be viral, bacterial, or parasitic. Viruses such as Norovirus and Rotavirus are among the most common culprits, with Rotavirus being particularly prevalent among young children. The disease is usually transmitted through contaminated food or drink or direct contact with an infected person. Since the viruses causing this illness are highly contagious, they spread rapidly among children in group settings such as schools and nurseries.

Reasons for increased cases in winter

Regarding the reasons for the increase in gastroenteritis cases during winter, Dr. Manal Nasr points out that viral gastroenteritis becomes more prevalent during this season due to several environmental and behavioral factors. These include gatherings in closed spaces during colder weather, where children spend most of their time indoors in schools, creating an ideal environment for the spread of infection.

Additionally, the weakened immune system during winter plays a significant role, as children's immune defenses are affected by the cold and environmental conditions, making them more susceptible to viral infections. Children suffering from gastroenteritis typically experience diarrhea, a primary symptom of the illness, where stools become watery and may sometimes contain mucus or blood, which necessitates caution and consultation with a doctor. Fever is another common symptom, with children experiencing mild to high fever, sometimes accompanied by abdominal pain and painful intestinal cramps, causing discomfort.

Other symptoms include general fatigue and loss of appetite due to persistent vomiting and diarrhea, which impacts the child's daily activities. The condition may lead to dehydration, making it essential to consult a doctor promptly for proper diagnosis and treatment.

Causes

Children can contract gastroenteritis for various reasons, primarily due to viral infections in most cases, though bacterial or parasitic infections are also possible. The infection may spread through contact with infected children or their toys, poor hand hygiene, untrimmed nails, or consuming unwashed fruits and vegetables and improperly cooked food. Consuming food or drinks contaminated with bacteria or unpasteurized dairy products can also lead to infection.

One of the most serious complications of gastroenteritis is dehydration, characterized by low fluid levels in the body, which can lead to an imbalance of minerals and blood acidity. Signs of dehydration include sunken eyes, dry mouth, crying without tears, lethargy, and reduced urination.

Doctors usually do not require any specific tests to diagnose gastroenteritis. However, in certain cases, such as when blood is present in the stool, suspected food poisoning, or if the child has an immune disorder, a stool sample analysis may be requested.

Treatment

Dr. Manal Nasr states that one of the best treatments for gastroenteritis is to continue breastfeeding or formula feeding, along with giving the child oral rehydration solution (ORS) in small sips every 10 to 15 minutes. A normal diet can also be resumed, but with reduced intake of dairy products and fatty foods.

In some cases, intravenous fluids may be necessary, along with medications to stop vomiting and slow down diarrhea. If the cause is bacterial, the doctor may prescribe antibiotics, while antiparasitic medications may be needed if the cause is parasitic.

Prevention

To prevent gastroenteritis, Dr. Manal Nasr emphasizes the importance of ensuring that children receive the Rotavirus vaccine, encouraging regular handwashing with soap and water, proper storage of food, promoting breastfeeding, and avoiding unpasteurized dairy products.