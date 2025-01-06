AR Rahman: Greatest Joy Of A Guru Is To Witness The Success Of Their Students

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 6 (IANS) Oscar and Grammy-winning composer AR Rahman and the KM Music Conservatory will be celebrating Bharat Maestro Awards, which honour Indian classical music legends and inspiring future music icons.

The awards aim to recognise the timeless influence of Indian classical music while nurturing the next wave of musical talent, ensuring that the profound traditions of this art form continue to thrive for future generations.

Musicians who will serve as the mentor panel include names such as Asha Bhosle, Amjad Ali Khan, Bombay Jayashri and Ajoy Chakrabarty, while the advisory board will consist of Ila Paliwal, Sai Shravanam, Bharat Bala, Fathima Rafiq, Khatija Rahman, Adam Greig and Clint Valladares.

“The greatest joy of a guru is to witness the success and growth of their students, and it is this bond that the Bharat Maestro Awards seeks to celebrate. The idea behind instituting this is for it to be more than just an award; it's about connecting the past, present, and future of music, and uniting us all through the language of sound”, said award-winning composer AR Rahman.

It was announced that the awards are designed to pay tribute to the late legends, while honouring the contributions of today's musical icons. This initiative also underscores the importance of the teacher-student relationship.

The awards also aim to inspire younger audiences and make classical music more accessible and immersive through innovative visual presentations and talent-driven performances.

The Bharat Maestro Awards will honour talent across various categories, including Awards for Stellar Young Musicians, Lifetime Achievement Award for the Guru, State Medallion for Music Contribution.

The awards will be presented by the gurus to their own students, honouring the teacher- student tradition. Additionally, the recipients of the awards will be awarded a cash prize and be provided opportunities to perform on a global stage, in addition to joining in on the performances by AR Rahman as well.

The launch of the Bharat Maestro Awards also coincides with a significant milestone for KM Music Conservatory, founded by Rahman, which marks its 16th year of nurturing musical talent.

The conservatory has become a renowned institution that offers programs in Western and Indian Classical musical traditions, as well as music technology.