Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Strong Wind, High Sea
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: Weather inshore until 6pm on Saturday will be hazy at first becomes relatively cold daytime with some clouds and cold to very cold by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.
The department in a post on X said that "Sudanthile station recorded the lowest temperature for this morning, which was 9°C while the capital Doha recorded 15 °C."
In its report, it added that offshore, there will be partly cloudy with a chance of scattered rain at times, the report said, warning of strong wind and high sea.
Wind inshore will be northwesterly at a speed of 08 - 18 KT, gusting to 25 KT at places daytime. Offshore, it will be northwesterly 10 - 20 KT, gusting to 25 KT at times.
Sea state inshore will be 2 - 4 ft, rising to 5 ft at places at times, while offshore will be 3 - 6 ft, rises to 8 ft at times.
Visibility inshore will be 4 - 10 km; offshore, it will be 5 - 10 km.
MENAFN04012025000063011010ID1109053997
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.