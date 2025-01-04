Global Cloud Cayr Launches Best In Class Health Management Services In Kolkata

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Kolkata, 3rd January 2025: Global Cloud Cayr (GCC), an innovative healthcare start-up founded by an international team of doctors and technologists, today announced that it officially launching its operations in Kolkata. This milestone marks the start of GCC's mission to revolutionize healthcare delivery through a proactive, holistic, and technology-integrated approach. Designed to cater to individuals, families, and the elderly, including those managing chronic conditions, GCC brings personalized healthcare services directly to their homes or preferred locations.



Combining virtual consultations with in-person services, GCC focuses on prevention, wellness, and participant-centric care to ensure accessible, effective, and empathetic healthcare. Its unique model is designed to address the growing need for personalized, comprehensive health-management solutions, particularly in the face of rising chronic diseases and lifestyle-related health challenges.



GCC offers a wide range of services tailored to meet diverse healthcare needs. These include preventive health and wellness management through monitoring and early intervention, chronic disease management with personalized care plans for long-term conditions such as diabetes and heart disease, acute healthcare packages for addressing short-term illnesses or injuries, and emergency support for critical health situations.



Speaking at the launch event, Mr. Swetank Shekhar, Founder & Director, Global Cloud Cayr said,“At GCC, empathy is at the heart of our services. We are redefining healthcare by not only addressing medical needs but also focusing on the emotional and social well-being of those we serve. Our integrated approach ensures that every participant receives dignified, continuous care tailored to their unique needs.”



Dr. Babita Sinha Shekhar, Founder & Director, added,“With chronic diseases becoming increasingly prevalent, it's critical to move beyond episodic treatment and embrace a holistic, proactive model. GCC is committed to transforming healthcare by leveraging cutting-edge technology and multidisciplinary expertise to deliver unparalleled care. Our approach can lead to better patient outcomes and potentially lower healthcare costs in the long run.”



Further, Dr. Kaninika Verma, Founder & Advisor, remarked,“We are dedicated to establishing a higher standard of personalized, proactive care that enhances outcomes and improves quality of life. Our unique, innovative, and forward-thinking healthcare delivery model puts the person first, anticipating and addressing needs before they arise.”



With its first operations now underway in Kolkata, GCC is poised to set a new standard in personalized and accessible healthcare, promising a paradigm shift in how health and wellness are managed in India.





About Global Cloud Cayr:



Global Cloud Cayr is an innovative healthcare start-up, founded by a team of specialized medical professionals focused on transforming healthcare delivery. The company integrates technology with in-person services to provide a comprehensive health-management ecosystem. Global Cloud Cayr is committed to improving the quality of life for its participants, addressing the increasing need for tailored healthcare solutions, and ensuring dignity, safety, and continuous support in managing health.

