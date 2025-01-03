عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Syrian-Americans And The Honorable Antony J. Blinken, The Secretary Of State, Convene In Washington, D.C. To Discuss Syria's Future Post-Assad


1/3/2025 5:31:13 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, a group of Syrian-Americans representing a diverse coalition of organizations and communities, convened with the Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken to discuss Syria's future following the historic fall of the Assad regime. Held at the U.S. Department of State, the meeting signifies a pivotal step in fostering collaboration between the U.S. government and the Syrian-American community to address Syria's transition and recovery.

With the Assad regime's oppressive 54-year rule officially ended, Syrians are navigating an unprecedented transition toward freedom, unity, and democracy. The discussion addressed immediate and long-term challenges critical to ensuring a stable, inclusive, and prosperous Syria.

The key priorities discussed in the meeting included reopening the U.S. Embassy in Damascus to signal commitment to stabilization, lifting sanctions and promoting economic recovery, ensuring humanitarian aid and equitable growth, fostering unity by integrating the Syrian Democratic Forces, addressing destabilizing actions by external actors and Israeli incursions in Syria, and engaging the Syrian diaspora in governance reforms. Additional focus was placed on advancing transitional justice, supporting long-term rebuilding, maintaining Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Syrians in the U.S., and fostering collaboration for Syria's democratic and economic recovery. Syrian-Americans also highlighted the need to support a comprehensive road map towards a constitutional process for the ongoing political transition, and achieve an inclusive government that meets the Syrian people's expectations. These measures aim to address the scars of conflict while fostering hope, peace, and progress.

The meeting featured a coalition of organizations and community members, who have long championed the rights and futures of Syrians globally. This dialogue represents a renewed partnership between the U.S. government and Syrian-Americans, unified in their commitment to rebuilding a free, democratic, and prosperous Syria.

Wael Alzayat
 CEO, Emgage
National Coordinator, American Coalition for Syria

Rana Domat Alkoutami
Vice President, Syrian Christians USA

Jay Salkini
 President & CEO, Tecore Networks

Ismael Basha
President, Americans for Free Syria

Qutaiba Idlbi
 Senior Fellow, Atlantic Council
Senior Policy Advisor, American Coalition for Syria

Suzanne Meriden
Director of Community & Partner Relations, Syrian American Council

Farouk Belal
 President, Syrian American Council

Oubab Khalil
Entrepreneur

Muhammad Bakr Ghbeis
 Board Member, Citizens for Secure & Safe America

Jihad Makdissi
Syrian-American politician

Yassar Bitar
 Organizational Development Lead, Syrian American Council

Maher Sharafeddine
Writer

SOURCE Syrian Americans

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN03012025003732001241ID1109053480


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search