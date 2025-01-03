Meghan Markle's Beach Video Draws Backlash: 'How Many Takes To Write 2025 On Sand?'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has returned to Instagram with a bang, amassing over 1.1 million followers within 24 hours of her first post. Using the handle @meghan, the 43-year-old launched her personal account on New Year's Day with a of her writing“2025” in the sand during a barefoot beach run.

Clad in an all-white outfit, Meghan Markle is seen running along an overcast beach, stopping to draw "2025" in the sand with her finger before smiling and running out of frame . The video, reportedly filmed by her husband, Prince Harry , ends on a lighthearted note with Markle laughing at the camera.

Spotting the“Take Two” moment

While the video quickly drew attention, eagle-eyed social media users noticed an intriguing detail. As Meghan Markle runs towards the water, another“2025” is already etched in the sand, hinting at a previous attempt. The observation sparked chatter online, with some playfully critiquing the production.

One user remarked,“She had to write 2025 in the sand multiple times,” while others questioned the spontaneity of the moment.“How many takes did she do?” one commenter asked.

One user remarked,“She had to write 2025 in the sand multiple times,” while another quipped,“Noticed that right away. I'm no fan.”

Critics questioned the authenticity of the moment, with one commenter asking,“How many times did she rehearse this 'impromptu' moment?” Another said,“Thought she had such a freakish attention to detail?”

Others viewed the mishap as trivial.“So she had a take two, no big deal,” wrote one user, while another joked,“If I was her, I would re-do the video. Pretty significant to blunder.”

The video's style also drew commentary.“It's so 2010!!!!!!” one person wrote, while another sarcastically added,“This is what counts as 'content.'”