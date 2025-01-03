Wawa Launches $1 Hot Coffee, $2 Iced Coffee And $3 Monster Energy Drink Offers For Rewards Members

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sign up for Wawa Rewards and Save on Beverages from January 6 through February 16

WAWA, Pa., Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wawa is kicking off the new year with a new way for customers to save money and simplify their morning routines. The new“Mornings Made Easy,” campaign is aimed at providing customers with a variety of beverages at a great value plus a one-of-a-kind experience with associates sure to brighten your day! From January 6 through February 16, customers enrolled in Wawa Rewards can visit any of Wawa's 1,100 locations to redeem their bonus offers for $1 Any Size Hot Coffee, $2 Iced Coffee and $3 Monster Energy Drinks.

Wawa's self-serve pour bar includes 7 coffee varieties including Regular and Decaf, French Vanilla, Hazelnut, Cuban Roast, 100% Colombian and Dark Roast* plus limited-time offer flavors such as Caramel Cream that will hit stores in mid-January. Hot coffee is Wawa Rewards' members favorite item and most popular reward. A hot coffee is even sold every second to a member. Wawa Iced Coffee is freshly brewed and is part of a line of dozens of hand-crafted specialty beverages. Wawa is unmatched in the amount of coffee varieties* and value offered to customers. *Coffee varieties vary per region.



“Whether you're a busy mom rushing to get the kids out of the house and don't have time to brew coffee or a student studying for exams and need an extra boost or a pick me up while juggling multiple jobs, we are here to provide you with trusted quality products at a great price as thank you for being a valued Wawa customer and Wawa Rewards member,” said Mary Rose Hannum, Chief Product Marketing Officer, Wawa.“And while our beverages will certainly satisfy your cravings, you can always count on our associates to go the extra mile each morning from giving a warm hello to striking up morning conversation to providing a helping hand when you need it most!”

Visit @Wawa on social channels to share a story about how Wawa products or associates have helped make your morning easier for a chance to recognize your favorite store team and win some swag!



Wawa Rewards Program Enrollment Instructions

Simply download The Wawa App in the App Store or Google Play Store and click "Sign Up" to create a Wawa Rewards account. Or go to WawaRewards.com and click "Create Account" to create a Wawa Rewards account. Then, scan the Wawa App, Wawa Rewards Key Card, or registered Wawa Rewards gift card with every purchase.



The Wawa Rewards Program lets you earn the points on eligible* purchases at Wawa stores using the Wawa App, registered Wawa Rewards Key Card or a registered Wawa Gift Card. Points can then be redeemed for a variety of Wawa favorites. Additionally, Wawa Rewards members also have exclusive access to Mobile Ordering Ahead, Curbside Pickup, In-App Delivery, In-App fuel payment, surprise bonus offers, and more. *Exclusions apply. Rewards points cannot be earned or redeemed on fuel transactions in New Jersey or where prohibited by state law. See full details at

About Wawa

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Toward the end of the 19th Century, owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming and the family began a small processing plant in Wawa, PA in 1902. The milk business was a huge success, due to its quality, cleanliness and“certified” process. As home delivery of milk declined in the early 1960s, Grahame Wood, George's grandson, opened the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 in Pennsylvania as an outlet for dairy products. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia and Washington, D.C. with nearly 1,080 locations to date. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly-brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, hand-crafted specialty beverages, a dinner menu including burgers and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks. Ranks Wawa as #22 of America's Largest Private Companies, one of Forbes 2023 America's Best Employers for Women and New College Grads.

Contact: ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at