Global EV Battery Reuse And Recycling Market: Innovation Sparks Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "BCC Research Highlights Explosive Growth Potential in EV Battery Reuse and Recycling Market" BOSTON, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from

BCC Research, " Global Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling " is expected to grow from $8.0 billion in 2024 to $28.1 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.5% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029. The report on the global EV battery reuse and recycling market focuses on lithium-ion, nickel-metal hydride, and lead-acid batteries. It discusses recycling methods, types of EVs (BEV, HEV, PHEV), and market segments (passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and two/three-wheelers), as well as emerging technologies, the competitive landscape. It also provides regional analysis. The report considers all these trends and market segments, with 2023 as the base year and forecasts extending through 2029. The rise in EV adoption means that many batteries will soon need recycling. Efficient recycling recovers valuable materials like lithium, cobalt, and nickel, conserving resources and reducing environmental impact. The factors driving the market include: Rising Global Sales of EVs: The rising popularity and sales of EVs increases the demand for battery reuse and recycling. With more EVs on the roads, the need to manage end-of-life batteries sustainably becomes crucial. Falling Battery Costs: Reducing battery costs makes EVs more affordable and accessible. This affordability boosts EV adoption, subsequently increasing the volume of batteries that will eventually require recycling. Demand for Recycled Materials: Environmental concerns and the need for sustainable practices drive rising demand for recycled materials and products. Recycled battery materials can be reused in new batteries, reducing the need for raw material extraction. Support from Automakers: Automakers are increasingly supporting battery recycling initiatives. They recognize the importance of sustainable practices and invest in technologies and partnerships to facilitate battery reuse and recycling. Request a sample copy of the global market for electric vehicle battery reuse and recycling report . Report Synopsis



Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $6.6 billion Market size forecast $28.1 billion Growth rate CAGR of 28.5% for the forecast period of 2024-2029 Segments covered Battery Type, EV Type, Process, Source Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Norway, China, South Korea, India, Japan, and South America Market drivers .



Global sales of electric cars are on the rise. .



Falling battery costs are facilitating the global adoption of EVs. .



Demand for recycled materials and products is growing. .



Support from automobile manufacturers is increasing.

Interesting facts:





According to the IEA, in 2023, battery manufacturing reached 2.5 terawatt-hours (TWh), adding 780 GWh more capacity than in 2022, which is a 25% increase.





Global electric car sales reached nearly 14 million in 2023, accounting for 18% of all vehicles sold, up from 14% in 2022. This is a 35% increase, with 3.5 million more electric cars sold compared to 2022.



The U.S., China, and Europe combined accounts for over 90% of the EV battery reuse and recycling market.



The report addresses the following questions:



It was $6.6 billion in 2023 and will grow to $28.1 billion by 2029, with a yearly growth rate of 28.5%.The EV battery reuse and recycling market is segmented based on battery type, process, EV type, and source.The lithium-Ion battery segment will dominate the market in 2029.Asia-Pacific holds the highest share of the global market.

Market leaders include:





ACCUREC-RECYCLING

BATX ENERGIES

CALL2RECYCLE INC.

CIRBA SOLUTIONS

ECOBAT

ERAMET

FORTUM

GEM CO. LTD.

GLENCORE

GUANGDONG BRUNP RECYCLING TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD.

LI-CYCLE CORP.

NEOMETALS LTD.

RECYCLICO BATTERY MATERIALS INC.

REDWOOD MATERIALS INC. UMICORE

Related reports include:

Hydrogen Fuel Cell: Global Markets : The global hydrogen fuel cell market is segmented by product type, technology, application, and region. It includes stationary, portable, and mobile applications such as combined heat and power (CHP), power supply units, auxiliary power units, and vehicle propulsion systems. Markets are sized by value ($ millions) and volume (gigawatts). The report also covers market shares, dynamics, emerging technologies, and industry developments, excluding fuel cell electrolyzers.

Hydrogen Storage: Materials, Technologies, and Global Markets : The global hydrogen storage market is segmented by storage type, end-user, and region. The report includes analyses of the competitive landscape, leading companies' market shares, and ESG practices. It covers revenues from hydrogen storage services but excludes costs of storage tanks, battery storage solutions, and consulting/training services related to hydrogen storage.

Directly purchase a copy of the report

from BCC Research.



For further information or any of these reports or to make a purchase, please contact [email protected] .



About BCC Research

BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement, and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions free of noise and hype.

Contact Us

Corporate HQ: 50 Milk St. Ste 16, Boston, MA 02109, USA

Email: [email protected] ,

Phone: +1 781-489-7301

For media inquiries, email [email protected] or visit our media page for access to our market research library.

Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.

Logo:

SOURCE BCC Research LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED