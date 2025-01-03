Former India Hockey Coach Jagbir Singh Hospitalised After Suffering A Heart Attack

(MENAFN- IANS) Rourkela (Odisha), Jan 3 (IANS) Former India forward and hockey coach Jagbir Singh suffered a massive heart attack and was admitted to a hospital here on Friday. Two-time Olympian Jagbir is in Rourkela for the Hockey India League with Team Gonasika.

Jagbir, who was employed with Air India before retiring a few years back, was rushed to the hospital immediately and his condition is reported to be stable.

The 59-year-old Jagbir Singh, who was born in a Sikh family in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, represented India in the 1988 in Seoul and then the 1992 Games in Barcelona. He played for India between 1985 and 1996, winning a bronze medal in the 1986 Asian Games in Seoul and a silver in the 1990 edition in Beijing. In all, he earned 175 international caps.

A top forward of his time, Jagbir coached the Indian men's team in the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens and also worked as a renowned commentator since the 1990s.