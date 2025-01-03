RG Kar Tragedy: Victim’S Parents To Approach SC Highlighting ‘Grey Areas’ In CBI Probe

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 3 (IANS) The parents of the junior woman doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata, who became a victim of a ghastly rape and murder within the hospital premises in August last year, have now decided to move the Supreme Court of India to highlight the "grey areas" in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the matter.

The decision on the part of the parents to approach the apex court had been taken since last month, the Calcutta High Court had held that their petition demanding fresh enquiry in the matter would not be entertained unless certain things in the matter are clarified.

A single-judge bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh had observed that his bench would act on the matter only if it was clear whether the CBI probe in the matter was court-monitored or not.

Although another hearing in the matter is scheduled this month where the bench is expected to make it clear whether it will finally act on the petition or not, the victim's parents now have preferred to approach the Supreme Court also in the matter.

The victim's father informed a section of the media persons on Friday that they, in all probability, will be approaching the apex court next Monday in the matter and they are constrained to take this decision since there are uncertainties on whether the Calcutta High Court will hear the matter or not.

"CBI had identified civic volunteer Sanjay Roy as the 'sole prime accused' in the rape and murder. He is surely guilty. But we are not sure whether CBI will be able to file supplementary charge sheets in the case, which their officials failed to do within 90 days against the two accused of tampering with evidence," he said.

Recently, a special court in Kolkata granted“default bail” to the former and controversial principal of R.G. Kar, Sandip Ghosh and the former SHO of Tala Police Station Abhijit Mondal since the CBI failed to file supplementary charge sheets against them within 90 days from the date of their arrest.

The charges against Ghosh and Mondal were for misleading the investigation and tampering with the evidence when the initial investigation in the matter was carried out by Kolkata Police.