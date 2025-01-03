BBL 2024-25: Bancroft, Sams Suffer Concussions After Nasty On-Field Collision

(MENAFN- IANS) Perth, Jan 3 (IANS) A dramatic collision between Cameron Bancroft and Daniel Sams brought a halt to the Big Bash League (BBL) match between the Perth Scorchers and Sydney Thunder at Optus Stadium. The incident occurred during the 16th over of the Scorchers' innings, leaving both players concussed and requiring immediate medical attention.

The moment unfolded when Cooper Connolly struck a lofted shot off Lockie Ferguson toward the leg side. Sams sprinted in from the infield with his eyes fixed on the ball, while Bancroft charged in at full speed from the outfield. The two collided head-on in a harrowing moment, both players collapsing to the ground.

"Sydney Thunder's Cameron Bancroft and Daniel Sams have been substituted out of tonight's KFC BBL|14 match against Perth Scorchers at Optus Stadium. Both players are conscious and talking, demonstrating symptoms of concussion and have possible fractures. Both have been transported to the hospital for assessment. Ollie Davies and Hugh Weigben have been substituted into the Thunder team," Thunders posted on X.

The Thunder players, visibly distressed, rushed to their teammates and urgently called for medical support. Sams appeared to be unconscious and was stretchered off in a mini-ambulance, while Bancroft, bleeding heavily from his nose, managed to walk off with assistance from the team physio.

The game was stopped for about 20 minutes as Sydney Thunder captain David Warner and the coaching staff held discussions with match officials. The atmosphere in the stadium was tense as the medical team ensured both players were safely transported to the hospital for further assessment.

Following the collision, Sams and Bancroft were ruled out of the game due to concussion protocols. Ollie Davies and Hugh Weibgen were brought in as substitutes for the Thunder. This incident comes just weeks after Hilton Cartwright was stretchered off the field following a fielding mishap during the BBL season opener at the same venue.

Initial reports confirm that both Sams and Bancroft are under medical supervision and are stable. However, their return to the tournament will depend on the results of further assessments and adherence to Cricket Australia's concussion policies.