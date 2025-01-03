Rainbow Valley Family Farms Becomes A Certified Autism Centertm, Joins City-Wide Inclusivity Initiative

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TRAVERSE CITY, MI, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rainbow Valley Family Farms receives the Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) designation from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). This certification is awarded to organizations whose staff undergo autism-specific training, providing them with knowledge of best practices and skills to accommodate and welcome autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families.

“It is important to us to provide the very best experience for each and every one of our visitors. We believe it is important to have a broad understanding of the needs of all individuals we encounter, making it the most enjoyable opportunity for all,” says Rebecca Sanford, owner of Rainbow Valley Family Farms.

In addition to training, the farms offer individualized tours to help meet the needs of every visitor, as best as possible. Alpacas are often considered therapy animals as they are gentle, friendly and curious, providing a calming interaction with their visitors.

“Having accessible options is essential for autistic individuals and their families, and we are proud of the steps Rainbow Valley Family Farms has taken to become one of those options,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman.“We are thrilled to award them with the Certified Autism CenterTM designation, recognizing their efforts and ongoing commitment to accessibility.”

Rainbow Valley Family Farms' certification is part of a larger city-wide initiative which turned Traverse City into a Certified Autism DestinationTM (CAD). This designation is awarded to communities with a multitude of trained and certified lodging, recreation and entertainment options that are accessible and accommodating to autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families.

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been a leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES programs include evidence-based content, as well as the perspectives of autistic individuals, alongside other resources, ongoing support and renewal requirements to ensure there is continued learning and a lasting impact.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the field of cognitive disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

About Rainbow Valley Family Farms

Rainbow Valley Family Farms is a family-friendly alpaca farm in Northern Michigan. We offer personal tours and have alpaca products for sale in our quaint farm store. Many of the products are made locally from our alpaca's beautiful fiber. Visit us for a relaxing and fun time with our amazing animals. You will get to enjoy our pastures and be up close feeding and petting the alpacas. It makes a wonderful photo opportunity for great family memories.

