Scrum Alliance Appoints Yeonsoo Nahm To The Board Of Directors, Bringing Global Expertise In Finance And Edtech

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Soo's exceptional background and experience make her an invaluable addition to our board," said Tristan Boutros, Scrum Alliance's Chief Executive Officer. "Her strategic insight, coupled with her passion for education and emerging technologies, aligns perfectly with our goals as we continue to provide transformative agile education and certifications to a global audience."

Nahm's career spans banking, corporate finance, and technology, providing the board with a unique blend of strategic and acumen.

Nahm has held leadership roles at the intersection of finance and strategy, with a proven track record of driving growth and innovation. As CFO of Mathpresso, she was instrumental in securing global investors, driving its monetization strategies, and developing strategic partnerships with major technology companies to support its international expansion. At Starknet Foundation, she played a key role in establishing the financial and operational infrastructure, scaling its blockchain ecosystem, and supporting a successful token launch.

Earlier in her career, Nahm spent nearly a decade at Citigroup Investment Banking, advising clients on over $100 billion in capital markets transactions across diverse industries. Beyond the corporate achievements, Nahm is committed to creating impact and serves as Communication Chair and Director for Soroptimist International Americas in Korea, leading initiatives that empower women and girls through education. Nahm's experience serving on both nonprofit and corporate boards has given her a well-rounded perspective and a strong foundation in strategic decision-making.

In her new board role, Nahm is committed to supporting Scrum Alliance in its mission to strengthen its impact as a global leader in agile education

and community building. "Education has been a cornerstone of my journey. It unlocks potential, creates opportunities, and fosters resilience in the face of challenges. I am passionate about empowering others to learn, grow, and thrive," Soo shared.

Highlighting the importance of Nahm's appointment, Søren Filbert, Chair of the Scrum Alliance Board of Directors, said, "We are pleased to have a board member with extensive knowledge of Asia, as three markets within the region are among our strategic priorities. Soo brings extensive experience within the competencies the board has been looking for this year, including having an executive-level finance background, extensive knowledge of digital education platforms, and global market knowledge. Soo's skills and experience strengthen the diversity and breadth of knowledge necessary for Scrum Alliance to advance its mission."

As the first nonprofit focused on agile education and professional credentialing, Scrum Alliance has awarded more than 1.5 million agile credentials globally and continues to advance its position of agile for anyone by equipping professionals and their organizations with the education, skills, and community needed to succeed in today's ever-evolving workplaces. For more information, visit

scrumalliance .

Connect with us:

@scrumalliance







Contact:

Tess Martin

9570973380

[email protected]

SOURCE Scrum Alliance