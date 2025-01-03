Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market Worth $712.9 Million 2031, Driven By Demand In Pharmaceutical & Food Industries

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Research, 2031

- Allied Market Research (AMR) WIN SIVERS DRIVE, OR, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a research report published by Allied Market Research, the global microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) market size is projected to exhibit a remarkable CAGR of 5.9%, with a revenue of $712.9 million by 2031. The market was valued at $401.1 million in 2021. The market is experiencing notable growth, due to its strong demand for microcrystalline cellulose in the cosmetics and personal care industries, as well as its established use in the pharmaceutical sector.Get Report Sample PDF:The global microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) market assesses growth potential, demographics, and industry suitability during the forecast period. This evaluation helps in estimating the industry size and provides insights into how the growth structure of the market is expected to evolve. The report also highlights current and future investment prospects across segments, with detailed insights designed to help stakeholders gain a clear understanding of the present investment landscape in the sector.The study utilizes Porter's Five Forces framework and a PESTEL analysis to detail the competitive landscape of the industry. It identifies key investment pockets that give stakeholders an edge in taking up potential opportunities. In addition, the report highlights the key companies operating in the microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) market, detailing their financial performance and revenue contributions.However, the high production and manufacturing costs of microcrystalline cellulose, along with the availability of specific substitutes such as kappa-carrageenan and carboxymethyl MCC, impede the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, the increased demand for microcrystalline cellulose in the food and beverage sector presents lucrative opportunities for industry expansion in the coming years.Inquire Before Buying:Exploring the Recent Industry TrendsGrowth in pharmaceutical applicationsMicrocrystalline cellulose is a popular excipient in tablet formulations, because of its exceptional compressibility and binding abilities. The growing demand for high-quality grades of MCC is driven by the increasing need for advanced drug delivery systems and orally disintegrating tablets. Furthermore, the expansion of generic medicine manufacturing in emerging economies significantly contributes to the growing consumption of MCC in the pharmaceutical industry.Increasing adoption in the food & beverage industryMicrocrystalline cellulose plays a versatile role as a functional food additive, serving as a fat replacer, stabilizer, and anti-caking agent, which aligns well with the growing trend for low-fat and clean-label products. Also, its plant-derived and non-allergenic properties make MCC a popular choice in the formulation of vegan and gluten-free food items, further enhancing its appeal in the modern health-conscious industry.Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: /purchase-optionsCompetitive AnalysisThe research study explores the profiles of top players in the global microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) market. AMR conducts a thorough evaluation of these leading industry players to define their competitive edges, providing insights into the companies' profiles, economic potential, geographic expansion, and business growth plans. In addition, the report focuses on the innovations chosen by those top players to make progress in the dynamic landscape.Some top players mentioned in the report include:DFE PharmaMaple Biotech Pvt. Ltd.Quadra ChemicalsAmishi Drugs & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.JRS PHARMA GmbH and Co. KGChemfield CelluloseASHOK CHEM – PHARMAFoodchem International CorporationHuzhou City Linghu Xinwang Chemical Co., LtdAsahi Kasei Chemicals CorporationSigachi Industries Pvt. LtdAccentu Microcell Pvt. LtdMing Tai Chemical Co. LtdDowDuPont Inc.Cellutech PharmaFMC CorporationAnhui Shanhe Pharmaceutical Excipients Co., Ltd.NB EntrepreneursRequest Customization:To wrap up, the report by AMR on the global microcrystalline cellulose market offers key insights into market growth, potential investment opportunities, and the competitive landscape. Industry trend analysis, along with a study of important players and investment potential, helps stakeholders and businesses identify areas of growth opportunity and make well-informed decisions to further enhance their global positioning.Trending Reports:Ethanolamine MarketBrazil and Mexico Oleochemicals MarketPersonal Care Ingredients MarketAsia Pacific Encapsulated Ingredients MarketNorth America & Europe Microencapsulated Ingredients Market

