Himesh Reshammiya, Prabhu Deva Movie 'Badass Ravi Kumar' Drops Motion Poster Netizens Buzz, 'Pushpa 2 Records Gone'

Himesh Reshammiya and Prabhu Deva starrer movie Badass Ravi Kumar will debut on the big screen next month. The makers of action-drama dropped 80 second motion poster of the movie today.

Badass Ravi Kumar release date

Keith Gomes directorial movie, produced by Himesh Reshammiya Melodies will hit the big screens on February 7.

Describing the movie as high-octane retro action-musical, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X stated,“HIMESH RESHAMMIYA VS PRABHU DHEVA: 'BADASS RAVI KUMAR' MOTION POSTER IS HERE... TRAILER ON 5 JAN... 7 FEB 2025 RELEASE... #TheXpose universe continues with #BadassRaviKumar... Stars #HimeshReshammiya in the title role with #PrabhuDheva as the antagonist #CarlosPedroPanther.”

Another film business analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X quoted a dialogue of RAVI KUMAR,“TU BADA HOKE BIGDA HOGA HAI, MEIN BACHPAN SE KHARAB HOO.” He said that the upcoming film marks the return of Xposé universe“with an 80s-inspired high-octane action entertainer, filled with electrifying retro vibes.”

The trailer of the most anticipated retro action musical will be released on January 5.

Social media reaction

Netizens strongly reacted to the motion poster as one user commented,“If you don't know Badass Ravikumar than you missed alot things in your life.”

Expressing excitement a user wrote,“Most awaited film of all time is finally here.” A third user remarked,“A high-octane action-musical with Himesh Reshammiya and Prabhu Deva promises to deliver explosive entertainment." A fourth user replied, If I had two options between Pushpa and Badass Ravikumar.i would choose Badass Ravikumar."

A fifth user said,“Pushpa 2 records goneee.” Anticipating the chills received from songs of bygone era, a user replied,“Waiting For 2000s era like Songs from Himesh The Boss Reshamiya.”

About the movie

Badass Ravi Kumar is Himesh Reshammiya's spin-off from his popular 'The Xpose' franchise, where he will play the role of Ravi Kumar. Set in 1970s, the film will feature high octane action sequences alongside musical entertainment. Prabhu Deva will appear as villain Carlos Pedro Panther besides nine other villains.



