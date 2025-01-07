Cowboy Boots Meet Supply Chain: Barrett & Cavender's Ride Together

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "With

Barrett's 81+ years of logistics expertise and our state-of-the-art facility in Forney, Texas, we're confident this partnership will enable Cavender's to serve their D2C customers better while freeing up resources to deliver an exceptional in-store experience," said Alex Glanzer , General Manager at Barrett.



Barrett's new Dallas facility, equipped with drones and Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), provides Cavender's with the scalability and flexibility needed to meet increasing demand. Strategically located, the facility enhances fulfillment speeds and ensures consistent service quality as Cavender's expands its footprint. Customers will experience faster shipping times and a more seamless shopping experience.



"Cavender's dedication to quality and tradition aligns perfectly with Barrett's logistics expertise. Together, we're building a strong foundation for success and ensuring Cavender's can focus on what they do best-outfitting customers with quality Western wear," said Edward Ryan , Vice President of Customer Solutions at Barrett.



Barrett's Forney facility also plays a critical role in its Texas expansion initiative, designed to enhance e-commerce fulfillment capabilities for regional brands. As Cavender's continues to scale, Barrett's deep apparel and accessories logistics expertise will provide the customized support needed to meet growing customer demand.

About Cavender's

Cavender's has established itself as the premier Western clothing store for the American South and Southwest. Cavender's remains a family business, run by James and Pat's sons, Joe, Mike and Clay, who oversee the growth, development and day-to-day operations. Boots are the roots for Cavender's and the Cavender family wanted to share their love of the western lifestyle with others. Cavender's continuously seeks the best in design, style and authentic western craftsmanship for our customers. At Cavender's you can expect to find just what you're looking for from friendly folks offering a helping hand because "This is How We Live".

About Barrett Distribution

Since 1941, Barrett has provided customized third-party logistics (3PL), direct-to-consumer (DTC) eCommerce fulfillment, omnichannel distribution, managed transportation solutions and retail compliance for clients across all industries, with a focus on apparel & footwear, health & beauty, consumer packaged goods (CPG) and education. Barrett continues to be a leading 3rd party logistics provider in North America, known for superior execution, customer engagement and direct access to senior leadership decision makers. As a member of Inc's fastest growing companies list 15 times, Barrett is big enough to do the job and still small enough to deeply care about your business. eCommerce brands interested in a new 3PL partnership may contact Barrett directly here .

