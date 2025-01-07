Al Rayeh Lounge At Erth Abu Dhabi Celebrates Emirati Heritage With High Tea Experience By Chef Maitha

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Erth Abu Dhabi is thrilled to unveil a transformative addition to the capital's vibrant scene: The Emirati High Tea Experience by Chef Maitha Warshaw. Launching on 6th January 2024, this one-of-a-kind experience redefines the art of high tea by seamlessly blending the rich heritage of Emirati flavors, innovative gastronomy, and immersive cultural storytelling, establishing a new benchmark for luxury dining experiences in the UAE.

Carefully curated by young and talented Emirati Chef Maitha Warshaw, the high tea menu offers a tribute to the UAE's rich culinary heritage, featuring a selection of savory and sweet delights inspired by tradition and crafted with modern flair. Priced at AED 220 per stand, each high tea includes a bespoke booklet that unveils the heritage, ingredients, and stories behind every menu item, enriching the dining experience with cultural depth.

Guests will be treated to a gourmet experience that reimagines traditional Emirati cuisine, with highlights such as:

Camel Machbous: A nod to the iconic Emirati dish.

Khameer with Yegt Labneh: Fragrant Emirati bread with tangy labneh.

Lamb Herees: A comforting blend of slow-cooked lamb and wheat.

Black Loumi Tart: A delicate dessert featuring dried lime flavors.

Liwa Date Cake: Celebrating the UAE's finest dates.

Other standout creations include Gahwa & Chocolate Mousse and Ferni.

Chef Maitha Warshaw, known for her innovative approach to preserving Emirati culinary traditions, shares her inspiration behind the experience and stated,“As a chef, I am deeply inspired by the rich flavors and traditions that define the UAE. Each of the seven Emirates tells a unique story, rooted in history, culture, and the bounty of its land and sea. This menu is my homage to that heritage.”

Chef Maitha added,“Erth Abu Dhabi is synonymous with celebrating authenticity and tradition. This high tea is a reflection of our shared vision to honor the UAE's culinary roots while presenting them in a contemporary way.”

With its meticulously crafted flavors, immersive storytelling, and elegant presentation, The Emirati High Tea Experience by Chef Maitha Warshaw transcends the boundaries of traditional dining. It is an invitation to discover the soul of the UAE through food.

Reserve Your Experience:

The Emirati High Tea is available daily from 6th January 2024 from 2:00PM – 6:00PM onwards at Erth Abu Dhabi.