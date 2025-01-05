Cold Weather Continues With Unstable Conditions Sunday Night

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 5 (Petra) -- Relatively cold weather will prevail across most regions on Sunday, with slightly warmer conditions anticipated in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD). Medium and high-altitude clouds are expected throughout the day.By the evening, unstable weather conditions are anticipated to develop, bringing increased cloud cover and intermittent rain showers in southern and eastern parts of the country. The JMD indicated that rainfall could occasionally become heavy, accompanied by thunder. During the night, rain is expected to extend to central areas. Winds will be moderate southeasterly, intensifying at times and raising dust, especially in desert regions.The JMD has issued warnings about reduced visibility due to dust in desert areas and the risk of flash floods in valleys and low-lying regions in the south and east, including Aqaba.The unstable conditions are expected to persist on Monday, with relatively cold weather prevailing in most regions. Rain showers are forecasted for eastern and southeastern areas, occasionally accompanied by thunder. Winds will shift to northeasterly and northwesterly, moderate in speed but occasionally active, stirring dust in desert areas. By evening, the weather is predicted to stabilize, with clouds decreasing gradually.Tuesday will see a slight drop in temperatures, with cold weather in most areas and milder conditions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Some low-altitude clouds are expected, with light northeasterly winds prevailing.On Wednesday, temperatures will rise slightly. The weather will remain relatively cold across most regions and mild in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds are expected to be moderate northeasterly.The JMD provided temperature forecasts for today, with highs and lows in eastern Amman ranging from 15 C to 5 C, in western Amman 14 C to 3 C, in the northern highlands 15 C to 5 C, in Shara highlands 18 C to 3 C, in the Dead Sea 22 C to 12 C, and in Aqaba 23 C to 10 C.