Transshipments Through Hamad Port Up 23% In 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar's maritime sector concluded yet another successful year by setting new volume and productivity benchmarks in 2024.

In last year, MwaniQatar achieved a 23 percent increase in transshipment cargo compared to the 2023, underscoring the growing prominence and trust that Hamad Port, Qatar's main gateway to world trade enjoys among global lines as a key transshipment hub in the region.

Additionally, 2024 saw a significant 10 percent growth in total container handling, an impressive 62 percent increase in RORO units, and a 22 percent rise in livestock heads compared to 2023, Mwani Qatar said in a post, yesterday.

Mwani Qatar has continued its efforts to transform Qatar into a vibrant regional trade hub by strengthening the role of Hamad Port as a pivotal gateway for transshipment in the region.

Hamad, Doha and Al Ruwais ports handled 1,455,631 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) containers, received 1,663,314 tonnes of general and bulk cargo shipments, 130,684 RORO units of vehicles, 543,713 heads of livestock and 247,543 tonnes of building materials from January to December 2024.

While the number of ships calling on Qatar's three ports stood at 2,803 in the last year.

Hamad Port, Qatar's main gateway to world trade keeps moving towards more powerful position as one of the key ports in the region demonstrating growth of the country's maritime sector.

Qatar's maritime sector remains strong as it targets achieving a more efficient logistics services industry in the country and the transformation into a leading global trade hub, thus enhancing its economic diversification plans in step with QNV 2030.

The ports received 261 vessels in De cember 2024, 17 percent up from the previous month. While container handling, RORO units, and livestock heads experienced a rise of 13 percent, 100 percent, and 80 percent respectively.

The container handling through the three ports stood at 121,547 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units).

The general and bulk cargo, RORO, livestock, and building materials during the same period accounted for 76,182 tonnes, 16,719 units, 44,337 heads, and 27,058 tonnes respectively in December last year.

Hamad Port's advanced infrastructure and modern technologies have contributed in attracting international shipping companies and have played an important role in smoothening handling operations, providing more comprehensive services and solutions that allow customers to achieve maximum benefit in an ideal competitive environment for business.

With state-of-the-art facilities and cutting edge technology, Hamad Port, Qatar's main gateway to world trade ensures swift and secure handling of cargo, saving time and effort.

The dedicated team of professionals is committed to providing exceptional service, ensuring customers a smooth experience from start to finish.