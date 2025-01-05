Isha Koppikar Reveals Secret Behind Her Ageless Glow

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 5 (IANS) Isha Koppikar recently took to social to share her secret to staying fresh, glowing, and timeless.

In an Instagram post, she humorously responded to the common question,“Do I live in a refrigerator?” as people often wonder how she manages to maintain her evergreen beauty.

Isha posted a of her revealing that her flawless appearance is not just a result of water intake, but a combination of mindful self-care, hard work, and the right approach to health. In the clip, the Krishna Cottage actress could be heard saying,“It's not only about having water. It's a lot of hard work. You have to be very mindful about your thoughts. It's also about genetics to some extent.”

Isha emphasized the importance of a balanced diet, sharing that she enjoys a variety of fruits, including papaya, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and citrus fruits like oranges. She also makes it a point to consume at least one raw vegetable juice daily to keep her body nourished and energized.

“I take lot of fruits, at least 4, 5 different types of fruit. Papaya strawberry, blueberries, raspberries', citrus fruits, oranges. I at least have a one raw vegetable juice in a day. I listen to my body,” Koppikar added.

Sharing the video, the actress wrote,“Do I live in a refrigerator? People always ask me how I stay looking so fresh and evergreen. Well, the secret's out... maybe it's just good vibes and a sprinkle of self-care! Keep glowing, no matter the season! #agelessbeauty #evergreen #timelesselegance #beautysecret #freshandflawless #glowup.”

A few days ago, Isha posted a video of her working out in the gym and captioned it,“2025 is all about transformation-embracing challenges and turning them into our greatest achievements. Ready to make this the year of possibilities? Let's take those steps together and watch it all unfold #2025 #blessed #gratitude #newyear #newopportunities #2025goals.”