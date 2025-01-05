‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ Fame Chahatt Khanna Reacts To Her Instagram Account Being Hacked

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 5 (IANS) Television Chahatt Khanna, best known for her role in "Bade Achhe Lagte Hain," recently opened up about her Instagram account being hacked.

After a significant amount of effort and with the help of security protocols, Khanna successfully regained access to her account. However, she was shocked to discover a dramatic drop of nearly 2.5 million followers.

Speaking about the same, the actress shared,“This was quite a shock for me. Despite keeping everything in place and check, the hackers somehow got access to my account. The META team was proactive in helping me recover my account at the earliest. However, I see a drop of nearly 2.5 million followers amidst all this and it's quite strange. The hacking is suspected to have taken place in Turkey. Thankful to the team of META for helping me get back access to my account at the earliest. Here's hoping everything remains fine now.”

Earlier, in 2020, Chahatt Khanna became a victim of cybercrime when her social media accounts were hacked by an old friend. According to reports, the actress revealed that the individual responsible for the breach was a former friend with whom she had a past conflict. Chahatt has since filed a police complaint regarding the incident.

Last month, Khanna made headlines after she shared her photos with boyfriend Rohan Gandotra from their Dubai vacation. Although Chahatt has not officially confirmed her relationship with Rohan, their frequent holiday trips together and public appearances strongly suggest they are in a relationship.

On the professional front, Chahatt Khanna made her debut with the TV show“Hero-Bhakti Hi Shakti Hai.” She went on to star in several popular shows, including“Kumkum-Ek Pyaara Sa Bandhan,”“Kajjal,”“Bade Achhe Lagte Hain,”“Qubool Hai,” and many others.

In addition to her television career, she has appeared in numerous commercials and films. Her most recent film,“Yaatris,” was released in 2023.