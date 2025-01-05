Delhi Emerging As Global Model For Sustainable Public Transport: CM Atishi On RRTS

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 5 (IANS) In a significant boost to Delhi's public infrastructure, Chief Atishi on Sunday lauded the launch of key projects aimed at enhancing connectivity and remarked that the national capital is emerging as a global model for sustainable public transport.

Speaking to IANS, she highlighted the Delhi government's efforts and investments in making the national capital a model for sustainable and efficient transportation.

The Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) line, connecting Sahibabad to New Ashok Nagar, is part of a broader initiative to integrate the National Capital Region (NCR) with Delhi. This project is a collaborative effort between the central government and the governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the 13-kilometre stretch of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor between Sahibabad and New Ashok Nagar.

The project, constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 4,600 crore, marks a significant milestone in regional connectivity, providing Delhi with its first Namo Bharat connectivity.

"The Delhi government has invested Rs 1,260 crore in the Delhi-Meerut RRTS line, which is expected to drive economic development in the capital," said CM Atishi.

In addition to the RRTS line, two major metro projects are being inaugurated, the extension of the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line from Janakpuri West to Krishna Park and the new phase connecting Rithala to Kundli.

Elaborating on these achievements, CM Atishi remarked,“I would like to congratulate the people of Delhi. Today marks the inauguration of the RRTS line in Delhi, a joint initiative by the central and state governments. The RRTS line from Sahibabad to New Ashok Nagar is a crucial step towards connecting the NCR region with Delhi."

She further emphasised the Delhi government's commitment to expanding metro connectivity:“Over the last 10 years, Delhi has witnessed metro expansion on a war footing. In this period, 200 kilometres of metro lines have been completed, while an additional 250 kilometres are currently under construction. The Delhi government has invested Rs 7,268 crore in the metro over the past decade.”

Atishi expressed pride in Delhi's emergence as a global model for sustainable public transportation, adding,“I am delighted to see that Delhi is now recognised for its efficient and sustainable public transport systems. It is setting an example not only for the rest of the country but for the entire world.”