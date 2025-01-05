Dollar On Track For Best Week Since November

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Singapore: The dollar had a robust start to the year, with the currency on course to post its biggest weekly gain since November, underpinned by expectations of fewer Reserve rate cuts this year and the view that the US will continue to outperform the rest of its peers globally.

The dollar last stood at 109.18 and was on track for a weekly gain of 1.1 percent, its strongest since November.

The euro was meanwhile among the biggest losers against a towering dollar, having tumbled 0.86 percent in the previous session to $1.022475.