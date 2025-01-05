Egyptian Aid Arrives In Damascus As Airport Gears To Resume Flights

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) An Egyptian cargo plane carrying 15 tons of relief supplies landed in Damascus on Saturday. The EgyptAir flight delivered and food donated by the Egyptian Red Crescent to the Syrian Arab Red Crescent. The aid underscores the continued support of the Egyptian people for their Syrian counterparts, as well as the historical ties between the two nations. The Chargé d'affaires of the Egyptian Embassy in Damascus received the shipment.

The Egyptian Foreign said that this delivery is a continuation of Egypt's ongoing support for the Syrian people. Egypt has hosted a substantial number of Syrian refugees and provided them with essential services over the years.

Damascus Airport Reopens

Ashhad Al-Sulaibi, head of the Syrian Civil Aviation Authority, announced on Saturday that Damascus International Airport will resume receiving international flights starting on Tuesday. According to statements reported by the Syrian News Agency (SANA), Al-Sulaibi assured Arab and international airlines that both Aleppo and Damascus airports are undergoing comprehensive rehabilitation with the support of their partners. The aim of these repairs is to ensure these airports are capable of handling flights from across the globe.

Syrian Foreign Minister Announces Regional Tour

Syria's Foreign Minister, Asaad al-Shibani, announced on Friday that he will be embarking on a regional tour this week, with visits to Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan. Al-Shibani said via X,“I will represent my country, Syria, this week in an official visit to our brothers in the State of Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.” He added that he hopes these visits will help support stability, security, economic recovery and build strong partnerships.











European Ministers Visit Damascus

The Foreign Ministers of Germany and France, Annalena Baerbock and Jean-Noël Barrot, arrived in Damascus on Friday for discussions with Ahmed Al-Sharaa, Syria de-facto leader. The visit, conducted on behalf of the European Union, is the first high-level visit from Western nations to Syria since the fall of Bashar Al-Assad's regime.

Following his visit, the French Foreign Minister shared his reflections. He said that he met with representatives of the new Syrian administration to discuss the transition period and to demonstrate openness to recognising the new rulers while urging them towards moderation and respect for minority rights. Barrot expressed on X the“powerful” emotions he felt upon entering the French embassy in Damascus,“after 13 years of closure, following Bashar Al-Assad's brutal suppression of the 2011 revolution.” He added,“The colours of our country are flying over Damascus again, and France will stand alongside the Syrian people during this transition period.”

During her visit, German Foreign Minister Baerbock clarified that Europe would not finance the establishment of new Islamic structures in Syria. She said that“Europe will support the country, but Europe will not be a sponsor of new Islamic structures”. Baerbock emphasised that“all sects must be involved in the reconstruction process in Syria and reliable security guarantees for the Kurds in Syria are needed.” Regarding the possibility of lifting sanctions on Syria, Baerbock stated that“this depends on the progress of the political process,” and added that“there are mixed signals so far.”



