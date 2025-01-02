Winter Wonderland Wraps Up 31 Years Of Community Giving And Family Memories

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Clearwater, Fla. - On Monday December 23rd, Clearwater's Winter Wonderland concluded their 31st year of bringing joy to families in the Tampa Bay area. More importantly, the three-week event served as a food and toy drive for Pinellas County families in need. With more than 10,000 in attendance, Winter Wonderland gave families – those attending and those in need – a merrier holiday season.







Winter Wonderland is produced by the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) and sponsored by the Church of Scientology. CCV was established in 1994 with the purpose of helping children and families in need in Pinellas County.







In summing up what makes Winter Wonderland successful, Pam Ryan Anderson, the Executive Director of Winter Wonderland, said“Winter Wonderland is a gorgeous place to visit and enjoy activities for families. From visiting Santa, to petting animals and enjoying a hot chocolate while watching the entertainment on the stage, and icing cookies with Mrs. Claus, there is nothing else like this.”







“We also strive to add something new every year, and this year we have the sparkly Cinderella Carriage. I thought it would be something people would enjoy, but it brought me true joy to watch how much people enjoyed it,” said Ryan-Anderson.







Ryan-Anderson also credits her team of volunteers for the event's success but focused on Winter Wonderland's bigger purpose.







“Besides being a gorgeous place to visit, Winter Wonderland is a food and toy drive for needy families," added Ryan Anderson. "So many families are in need all year round, and we are happy to help on the holidays. It breaks my heart to know there are hungry children anywhere, but especially in our own community.”







Those donations come from the visitors to Winter Wonderland. Winter Wonderland has free admission. Visitors are asked to bring non-perishable food items or unwrapped toys for families in need.







Winter Wonderland is just one of the activities the Clearwater Community Volunteers participate in throughout the year. For more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers, please go to





About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:



The Clearwater Community Volunteers was established in 1994 by parishioners of the Church of Scientology who wanted to put on events and help children and families in need within our community. CCV has since expanded over the years to welcome volunteers from all over Tampa Bay, and from all faiths, who share their purpose.







Produced by the Clearwater Community Volunteers and sponsored by the Church of Scientology, Clearwater's Winter Wonderland completed its 31st season this week in downtown Clearwater. Guests thronged the wonderland over its three-week run, enjoying live entertainment, visits with Santa and more.

Company :-CCV Center

User :- Tracy Hawkins

Email :...