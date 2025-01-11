Jordan Resumes Agricultural Exports To Syria After 13-Year Hiatus

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Jordan Valley, Jan. 11 (Petra) -Minister of Agriculture, Khaled Hneifat, Saturday followed up on the resumption of vegetable exports to Syrian market, following a 13-year hiatus.In the presence of the Chargé d'Affairs of the Syrian Embassy in Amman, Dr. Ihsan Ramman, and Governor of Balqa Salman Najada, Hneifat said the regional conditions adversely impacted all Jordan's industries, but the agricultural sector was the "most affected."Hneifat added that the Syrian market, after resumption of exporting activity, would have a "positive" impact on Jordan's agriculture, especially winter crops in the Jordan Valley and provide a "safe" route for the return of the Kingdom's products to Europe through Syrian lands en route Turkey.Hneifat also noted Jordan's readiness to provide expertise and modern technologies to develop the Kingdom's agricultural sector after Syria restored calm and stability and provide all capabilities to support the Syrian people.For his part, Ramman referred to Jordan's support to the Syrian people, noting importance of cooperation and coordination with the Kingdom on export and import issues.The diplomat expressed "remarkable" interest in cooperating with the Kingdom in various sectors to serve the two brotherly peoples.Meanwhile, head of Jordan Valley Farmers Union, Adnan Khaddam, pointed out the importance of the Syrian market for local products, which used to reach about 300,000 tonnes in the past.Khaddam noted these Jordanian exports reached Syria and then European markets, which constituted a third of local exports.Head of the Jordan Exporters and Producers Association for Fruit and Vegetables (JEPA), Suleiman Hyari, said Syria is a "major" market for winter crop exports, which contributes "greatly" to revitalizing the agricultural season in Jordan Valley.Hyari stated Syrian market used to receive about 240,000 tonnes of Jordanian agricultural products.A key advantage of the Syrian market is the low cost of exporting, which is an important support for the Jordanian exporter, he pointed out, referring to a "noticeable" agricultural activity among farmers since Syria opened trade flow.Director of Central Arada Market, Ahmad Khataleen, stated this facility is primarily designed to export vegetables and fruits and serves the Jordan Valley farmers during the winter season.Khataleen noted vegetables are exported directly from the market to neighboring countries, especially Syria, which was the main export destination, which was a land outlet to Europe.The export quantities ranged between 300-500 tonnes per day ahead of the beginning of the Syria crisis, he pointed out.