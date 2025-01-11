India Launches Bharat Climate Forum To Drive Cleantech Manufacturing And Sustainability

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 11 (KNN)

India launched the Bharat Climate Forum on Friday, establishing a national aimed at accelerating cleantech through collaboration between policy, industry, finance, and research stakeholders.

At the launch event, Union for Information and Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasised that India's Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign represents the country's pursuit of economic and technological leadership.



He cited the nation's 4G-5G infrastructure as an example of successful public-private partnerships that the cleantech sector could emulate.

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal highlighted India's exceptional performance under the Paris Agreement, noting that the country has surpassed its renewable energy targets years ahead of schedule.



The nation achieved its goal of 45% renewable energy capacity before the 2030 deadline. Goyal stressed the importance of manufacturing sector investments while advocating for eventual independence from government support, drawing parallels to India's successful IT sector.

NK Singh, Chairman, 15th Finance Commission, proposed establishing a national environment council under the Prime Minister's leadership to maintain a uniform approach to environmental issues, particularly in light of global trade disruptions and protectionist policies.



Singh addressed the growing international uncertainties, including skepticism about scientific consensus and challenges posed by measures such as the European Union's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism.

The Bharat Climate Forum 2025's primary objective is to position India as a global leader in clean technology manufacturing, with self-reliance as its foundational principle in achieving Net-Zero goals and developing into a Viksit Bharat. Ashwani Mahajan, Member-Secretary of the forum, emphasised the urgency of developing indigenous climate technology solutions, particularly given the current global climate technology market dynamics.

The initiative, organised by the Council for International Economic Understanding and Dalberg Advisors, aims to catalyse India's cleantech manufacturing sector by fostering partnerships, driving investments, and promoting innovation that aligns with the country's sustainable development and self-reliance objectives.

(KNN Bureau)