American Packaging Corporation Leadership Transition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"As I step into the role of CEO, I am excited about the future of American Packaging and the unlimited potential for our business," Ray Graham said. "I will continue to engage with our valued customers, strategic suppliers, and most importantly our employees, who are the most talented, results oriented team of professionals in the flexible packaging industry. As a family-owned business, APC is unmatched in our continuous in capital equipment, technologies, and talented people, that ensure our customers and our future customers that we are the best supplier to partner with them to achieve their packaging goals."

Ray joined American Packaging in 2002, leading APC's Flexographic Printing & Laminating Center of Excellence in Story City, Iowa, including operations and business unit P&L. Ray was elevated to Vice President of Operations, where he was responsible all APC Centers of Excellence and associated P&Ls. He accomplished a series of manufacturing site expansions/modernizations, two new greenfield sites, and an unprecedent list of capital equipment and capabilities investments. Ray was promoted to EVP & COO in 2022, where he added a third greenfield site and further investment in world-class capital equipment, as well as took responsibility Sales, Marketing, Technical, Human Resources, Information Technology, along with Operations and other functional areas. On January 1, 2024, Ray was elevated to President with announced plans to become CEO on January 1, 2025.

APC is a family-owned flexible packaging converter and renowned leader in the North American packaging industry. It specializes in flexographic, rotogravure and digital printing, multi-ply extrusion, and adhesive lamination of film, paper and foil, as well as pouch and bag fabrication to meet a variety of requirements. Today, APC operates six Centers of Excellence in the United States and has nearly 1,300 team members.

About American Packaging Corporation

Founded in 1902, American Packaging Corporation is a recognized leader in the flexible packaging industry. Family-owned, APC distinguishes itself by investing in state-of-the-art facilities and capabilities, delivering packaging innovation, promoting sustainable products and practices, and focusing customer delight. Today, APC operates six Centers of Excellence in the United States and employs approximately 1,300 talented, motivated professionals. For more information, please visit

americanpackaging .

MEDIA CONTACT

Teri Meadow, Director of Corporate Marketing

American Packaging Corporation

[email protected]

SOURCE American Packaging Corporation