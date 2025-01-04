Jordan Extends Condolences To Victims Of Montenegro Shooting Incident
AMMAN - The Foreign Ministry on Friday condemned the shooting incident that occurred in the Republic of Montenegro, resulting in numerous casualties and injuries.
The Ministry's spokesperson Sufian Qudah affirmed Jordan's full solidarity and support for the government and people of Montenegro during this tragic event.
He reiterated the Kingdom's rejection of all forms of violence that aim to undermine security and stability, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.
Qudah extended heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.
