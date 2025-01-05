Here’S How Karishma Tanna Starts Her Sunday Morning

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 5 (IANS) Karishma Tanna starts her morning on a healthy note and shares that it is usually with a detox juice.

Karishma took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of herself holding a glass of healthy green juice, which normally includes ginger, spinach, lemon and apples.

For the caption, she wrote:“Goodmorning.”

The actress on Saturday had shared a of herself talking about some of her favourite makeup products and her experience using it.

For the caption she wrote:“Lil joys... Heheheh also my voice is Donald duckish. (don't mind) Lemme know if you liked this information (sic).”

Last month, Karishma along with actress Sonakshi Sinha enjoyed the Boxing Day test match between India and Australia in Melbourne.

Karishma shared pictures from the venue along with her husband Varun Bangera. In one of the pictures, she could be seen holding the Indian tri-colour.

Karishma married Mumbai-based real estate businessman Varun on February 5, 2022.

On the work front, Karishma was last seen in Hansal Mehta's“Scoop”, where she played the role of journalist Jagruti Pathak in the crime series. The series was based on former crime reporter Jigna Vora's biographical memoir“Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison”.

Apart from Karishma Tanna, the series also features Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Harman Baweja in lead roles, along with Prosenjit Chatterjee, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Deven Bhojani in pivotal roles.

The 40-year-old actress made her acting debut in 2001 in the small screen with the longest running family drama 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'.

After which, Karishma was seen in“Paalkhi”,“Naagin 3”,“Qayamat Ki Raat”,“Kahi To Milenge”,“Manshaa”,“Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand”,“Kkoi Dil Mein Hai”,“Kkusum”,“Raat Hone Ko Hai”,“Ek Ladki Anjaani Si”,“Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha”,“Ek Shyaam”,“Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi”,“Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo” and“Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat”, among others.

Apart from fiction, Karishma has showcased her prowess in the reality sphere as well. She has participated in“Bigg Boss 8” hosted by Salman Khan, dance show“Nach Baliye 7”, and“Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10”, where she lifted the winner's trophy.