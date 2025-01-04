Viral Video: US Woman Shares 'Hardest Cultural Adjustment' For Her After Moving To India: 'Imagine My Surprise When...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Cultural differences not only reflect the diverse practices, beliefs, and values that distinguish societies but also influence everything from communication styles and traditions to social norms and attitudes.



One such“cultural adjustment” moment for Instagrammer Kristen Fischer, who moved to India from the US in 2021, has been adapting to India's unique dinner party etiquette.

In a viral Instagram video, Kristen shared her surprise at how the meal at Indian dinner parties is always served after everyone has socialised, unlike in America, where conversation happens after the meal.



“I am used to being served food right away when coming to someone's home for dinner. I am always sitting there hungry and wondering when food will be served every time,” she said.

“In America, the conversation happens after the meal, but in India, it's before," she added.