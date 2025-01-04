UN Agency Warns Of Impending Disruption In Services For Palestinian Refugees

(MENAFN- IANS) Gaza, Jan 5 (IANS) The UN agency for Palestine refugees warned that its operation could be crippled as an impending Israeli ban on it is expected to take effect by the end of January.

In a brief statement, the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) on Saturday said, "Time is running out for a possible ban on the agency that would prevent it from providing services to millions of Palestinian refugees," Xinhua news agency reported.

The statement added that the United Nations "does not plan to replace the agency, and the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, must reverse its decision to ban it."

On October 28, 2024, the Israeli parliament approved two laws -- one bars UNRWA from operating in Israel, set to take effect in three months, while the other ends all Israeli dealings with the UN agency, nullifying all previously signed agreements.

The UN has expressed grave concern over the adoption of the laws, calling on the Israeli government to continue to allow UNRWA to operate and to respect Israel's obligations under international law.

Earlier, UN humanitarians said that Israelis have ordered more relocations in besieged North Gaza because of impending attacks in retaliation for rocket fire into Israel.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said the latest directive was for civilians in the Al-Bureij area of Deir al Balah governorate to move west, Xinhua news agency reported.

OCHA said the newest evacuation order came as Israeli authorities continued to deny United Nations' attempts to coordinate the safe movement of humanitarian workers.

Most people across the Gaza Strip, already displaced multiple times, are often forced to flee amid intense bombardment with almost none of their belongings into unsafe areas that lack the basics for human survival.

"Amid this situation, humanitarian organisations are doing everything they possibly can to support people wherever they are," the office said.